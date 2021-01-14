Image Source : HLW HLW Cab Services launches cab rental services in Delhi-NCR. Check details

HLW Cab Services, Odisha’s app-based car rental, and taxi service provider announced the launch of its cab rental services in Delhi NCR on Thursday, January 14. HLW Cab will roll out its cab-hailing services in Delhi-NCR at affordable prices with all safety precautions in place, a press release stated.

To ensure the safety and security of the passengers, HLW Cab employs verified drivers, it said, adding that each cab is powered with GPS technology to facilitate live ride tracking, along with an emergency alert button and a driver body camera.

Launched in 2019, HLW Cab is currently operational in 16 cities in Odisha and has 2401 drivers on board with 7753 satisfied customers. Its fleet comprises Tata Indica, Dzire, Toyota Etios, Innova, Indigo, Sedan, SUV, and other luxury cars. By expanding its footprint in Delhi NCR, HLW said it aims at providing its customers with top-notch transportation backed by premium service and high-end technology.

The best thing about HLW is customers can avail of its services for as long as they want and travel to as many destinations within Delhi NCR with just one booking. What’s more, the customers would not have to pay surge pricing during rush hours, the taxi service provider said.

HLW also facilitates cashless rides to add to the convenience of the passengers. All you have to do is add your credit or debit card or recharge your HLWCAB money to enjoy convenient and cashless rides, the press release stated.

HLW Cab comes with an in-cab entertainment platform that lets passengers watch videos, play music, and much more in the cab. HLW Cab offers a free in-cab Wi-fi facility to its passengers to help them stay connected even if they are travelling through weak network areas, the release read.

“Delhi NCR is one of India’s biggest markets for ride-hailing services and its launch in the region is a key development in HLW’s expansion strategy," HLW Cab Services Chairman Trupti Ranjan Das said.

"We have witnessed incredible growth across Odisha as customer demand has been on a long-run upward trend. Delhi is a big city and we see a lot of potentials to grow here as the opportunities are endless. I believe HLW’s innovative model will be able to address the demanding need for an affordable, accessible, and safe everyday commute solution in Delhi”, he added.

To book an HLWCab ride, customers have to download the app from Google Play or App Store and log in to their account.

