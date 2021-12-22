Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists. 

Highlights
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists
- It's in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23
- General Budget is presented by the Finance Minister every year in Parliament on Feb 1
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23.
"Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with prominent economists tomorrow afternoon, 22nd December 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually," Finance Ministry said in a tweet.
The General Budget is presented by the Finance Minister every year in Parliament on February 1.
