Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
  Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura District today morning
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists

The General Budget is presented by the Finance Minister every year in Parliament on Feb 1.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2021 8:46 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman, pre budget consultations, prominent economists
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists. 

 

Highlights

  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists
  • It's in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23
  • General Budget is presented by the Finance Minister every year in Parliament on Feb 1

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23.

"Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with prominent economists tomorrow afternoon, 22nd December 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually," Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

The General Budget is presented by the Finance Minister every year in Parliament on February 1.

