Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with representatives from service, trade sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair pre-budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23 on Friday.

The meeting will be held virtually on December 17.

She will hold consultations with representatives of services and trade sector and with experts from industry, infrastructure and climate change.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in 2 sessions tomorrow, December 17, 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually," Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding consultations with representatives of Services and Trade sector in forenoon; and with 2nd group of experts from Industry, Infrastructure & Climate Change in afternoon," it added.

