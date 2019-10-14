EPFO is crediting increased interest to your PF accounts. Check balance now

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPF0) has begun crediting interest to provident fund accounts. It is learnt that several PF account holders have already received interest credit of 8.65 per cent for the financial year 2018-2019 ahead of Diwali. The government had recently approved the increased rate on employees' provident fund which is benefiting over 6 crore EPFO subscribers. Earlier, the EPFO had been settling EPF withdrawal; claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate (2017-2018). Now, the EPFO is settling accounts on higher rate of 8.65 per cent (2018-2019). You can check your PF/Provident Fund balance using UMANG App, SMS, EPF portal or by just giving a missed call.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR PF BALANCE- via sms

If you wish to check your PF balance via SMS, send an SMS to 7738299899 from your mobile number. The message should be “EPFOHO UAN”. Make sure your UAN is linked to KYC details. The SMS must be sent from the mobile number registered on the Unified portal.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR PF BALANCE- via Umang App

You can also check your PF/Provident Fund balance with increased interest rate using Umang App. UMANG or Unified Mobile Application for new-age governance is an application established by the Government of India to acquire diverse government services on a single platform. Steps to follow: Step 1: Download and install the UMANG App from Play Store or iOS Store. Step 2: Find the EPFO option on the homepage of the app. Select “Employee Centric Services”. Step 3: Enter EPF Universal Account Number (UAN) when prompted. A OTP will be sent to the mobile registered with UAN. Step 4: Enter the OTP. All details pertaining to the user’s PF would be shown including the PF balance.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR PF BALANCE- via EPF portal

To check your PF balance on EPF portal, you need to have your account tagged with your Universal Account Number (UAN). Download or print the passbook from the website. Step 1: The member passbook is available at www.epfindia.gov.in Step 2: Click on 'For Employees' under 'Our Services'

Step 3: Now click on 'Member Passbook' under 'Services'

Step 4: Login with your UAN and Password.

Step 5: You will see member IDs of all accounts linked with your UAN

Step 6: Click on the Member ID of the EPF account for which you want to check the balance. The EPF passbook will appear on your screen.