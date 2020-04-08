Image Source : PTI Bank of Baroda launches loan scheme for retail customers

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, public sector lender Bank of Baroda has launched "Baroda Personal Loan COVID 19" for its existing retail loan customers (home loan, auto loan & loan against property).

It will help existing customers tide over the liquidity mismatch. The customer may approach their existing branches to avail this personal loan with maximum limit of Rs 5 lakh.

It being a special personal loan, the Bank has kept interest rate much lower than that of regular personal loan schemes and customers may avail the benefits under the scheme till September 30, 2020.

