How to update Aadhaar card for children free of cost: All you need to know about UIDAI's Baal Aadhaar

Image Source : INDIA TV How to update Aadhaar card for children free of cost

Aadhaar card is a mandatory document for everyone. An individual of any age can apply for Aadhaar, even new-born and kids can register for the same. The 12-digit identification number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), can be used as an identity (ID) proof of an individual.

UIDAI has, in fact, recently introduced ‘Baal Aadhaar,’ a blue-coloured Aadhaar card, for children below the age of 5 years. The Aadhaar enrollment for children is quite similar to that of adults. For this, you need to take your child to the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre and fill in the enrollment form. The Aadhaar card for a child or ‘Baal Aadhaar’ will be issued free of cost. There will be no biometric data captured in case of children below 5 years of age

A child’s Aadhaar number will be issued by taking into reference the UID of his/her parents. However, it will be required for the child upon turning 5 years and 15 years to update his/her demographic data-biometrics of ten fingers, facial photo, and iris scan.

The child will have to get his/her biometrics updated upon turning 5 years and 15 years. This will be absolutely free, and no document is required for getting biometrics updated.

Aadhaar card for children: How to apply

Visit your nearest Aadhaar centre to enroll your child.

Parent/ guardian's Aadhaar along with the child's birth certificate is required

Biometric will not be collected from kids up to the age of five.

The child's Aadhaar will be linked to her/his parent's Aadhaar.

Aadhaar card for children: Documents required

Birth certificate of the child / Photo ID issued by the child's school

Aadhaar card details of parents

Address and ID proof of parents

Aadhar card for children: How to book an appointment online

Visit UIDAI's official website and click on the Aadhaar card registration link

Fill in the all the required details such as the name of the child, mobile number of the parent, e-mail ID of the parent

After filling in the details, provide demographic details

Click on 'Fix Appointment'

Don't forget to carry all the required documents and the reference number along with a print out of the form to the center with you on the date of the appointment

At the Centre, all documents will be verified

After the verification is done, if the child is above 5 years old, his or her biometric details will be taken and then linked to their Aadhaar card

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage