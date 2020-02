Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadela

Indian-origin CEOs are ruling the world especially those serving in the technology industry with the biggest examples being Google and Microsoft, the two giants in the market who are shaping in world. It's not just the technology industry which are being headed by India-origin people but even companies who are big ace in the property, retail sectors are being headed by Indian-origin people. Here's a look at 10 international companies that are being headed by Indian-origin CEOs.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google appointed on August 10, 2015. He hails from IIT Kharagpur and has completed his MBA at Wharton University.

Satya Nadella, CEO, appointed on February 4, 2014.

Rajeev Suri, CEO of Nokia.

Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of global network of workspaces where companies and people grow together -- WeWork

Nikesh Arora, CEO, Palo Alto Networks since June 1, 2018.

Dinesh C. Paliwal has been leading the audio tech industry and presently serving as CEO and president of Harman International.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, started off as the Chief Operating Officer of Qualcomm and later became the Chief Executive Officer of Motorola Mobility.

Shantanu Narayen is presently an Indian American executive and the chairman and CEO of Adobe Systems, Inc.

Indian origin Francisco D’Souza was born in Nairobi, Kenya, Africa. Currently, a member of Cognizant’s Board of Directors and its CEO too.