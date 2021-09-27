Reliance Industries m-cap goes past Rs 16 lakh crore mark at close of trade

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Shares of Reliance Industries have gained 27.23 per cent so far this year.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited went past the Rs 16 lakh crore mark at close of trade on Monday. The market heavyweight gained 1.70 per cent to close at Rs 2,525.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 1.85 per cent to its record high of Rs 2,529. At the NSE, it rose by 1.68 per cent to close at Rs 2,524.45.

Its market valuation was at Rs 16,00,836.18 crore on BSE at close of trade.

On Thursday, the market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited went past the Rs 16 lakh crore level in intra-day trade.

Earlier on September 3, the market valuation of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate had jumped to Rs 15 lakh crore.

On June 3 this year, its market valuation crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore mark.

