Bihar: JDU president Lalan Singh likely to resign before party's national council meeting, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE JDU leaders Lalan Singh and Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh may resign before the party's national council meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on December 29 and 30.

According to the sources, Singh himself had requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to relieve him from the post of the party, but the CM had reportedly asked him to remain on the post till the Lok Sabha elections which will take place in the next few months.

Sources hinted that Singh is adamant on quitting his post. If he does not withdraw his request, Kumar will have to take a call on Singh's next successor.

If the resignation of Singh is accepted on December 29, the CM himself may take over the post or he may give this post to one of his confidants, they said.

Singh, MP from Munger Lok Sabha constituency, has been the national party president of JD-U since July 2021.

Also read: Swami Prasad Maurya triggers controversy, says 'Hindu ek dharm nahi dhokha hai', SP distances itself