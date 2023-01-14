Kerala government considering to establish automobile plant with Lamborghini

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Kerala Government: Considering Establish Automobile Plant With Lamborghini

The Kerala government is likely to establish a vehicle manufacturing facility in the southern state after discussions with Italian business tycoon Tonino Lamborghini. On January 7, Tonino Lamborghini of Lamborghini, met with the state's Industries Minister while on a private visit to Kerala.

According to P. Rajeev, the state Industries Minister, a team of Lamborghini officials promised to travel to Kerala for additional discussions. Further conversations about the partnership with Lamborghini are anticipated to be possible this year.

Rajeev uploaded a video of his conversations with the Lamborghini crew. An official stated on Saturday that the decision has been taken since South India has become one of the strongest markets and accounts for more than 50% of all sales to Lamborghini in India.

He claimed that at the discussion, investment potential in places like convention centers, five-star hotels, and homes were explored. A video of this meeting was also released by him.

Customers in this region of the country are more interested in collecting these supercars, according to Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India. Agarwal said, the Southern market is expanding considerably and more quickly than the rest of India as a result of investments going to the South Indian states and the existence of IT centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

On January 7, Tonino Lamborghini, the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the man behind the renowned automobile manufacturer Lamborghini, met with the minister while visiting Kerala on a personal vacation.