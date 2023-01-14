Sun Transit in Capricorn: Delay in marriage for Cancers; Libra, Sagittarius need to be more careful

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sun Transit in Capricorn

Sun Transit in Capricorn 2023: Sun, which is said to have strong authority, superiority, and dominance over others planets is transiting in Capricorn. With this, Taurus' courage and bravery will increase and whatever decision they take will be successfully executed. Know what this astrological change has in store for you and it will affect your zodiac sign.

Aries

Ganesha says that transiting Sun is no less than a boon for you. Apart from getting the happiness of the state, if you want to apply for government service, then the opportunity will be compatible. Pending works will be completed in the departments of the state government. Be reflective about the soundness of the parents. If you want to take any decision related to elections, then from that point of view also planetary transit will be fine. Keep plans secret and move on.

Taurus

Ganesha says that due to the influence of the transiting Sun, there will be a reduction in the obstacles in luck. More savor in religion and spirituality will increase. Efforts made for service or citizenship in abroad companies will be successful. Your courage and bravery will also achieve, whatever decision you take, you will be successful in that, but do not let differences with elder family members and brothers increase. There may be a slight delay in the subject related to marriage.

Gemini

Ganesha says that Sun's effect is good while transiting, perhaps if they remain alone, then their alliance with Saturn and Mercury can have adverse effects on health. Any has to be careful with the reaction of fire, poison, and medicines. Ignore being a victim of conspiracy even in the work area. Your own people will try to let you down, be careful. Your strategy and energy work-business will give good success.

Cancer

The effect of the Sun transiting in the seventh conjugal house from the zodiac cannot be said to be very good, especially since there can be bitterness in married life. There may be a little more delay in the subject related to marriage, do not let the relationship with the in-laws get spoiled. From the point of view of work and occupation, the planetary transit will still be favorable, there will be full cooperation between the government and power. Be mindful of your soundness and don't make any work public until you finished it.

Leo

Ganesha says that the effect of the transiting Sun and the conjunction of Saturn and Mercury with it is no less than a boon for you. You can achieve whatever success you want in the center of this period. Decisions will be in your favor even in law court cases, secret opponents will be defeated. In spite of all this, do not give more loans to anyone in this period, otherwise, there will be a possibility of wealth loss. The sum of gritty news from the maternal side.

Virgo

Ganesha says that transiting Sun will bring many unexpected results. Students appearing in the competition will have to make more effort for good achievement. Students interested in science technology and research work will be relatively more prosperous. Child-related concerns can also bother you. There will be indifference in matters related to love, so it will be better to concentrate on your occupations.

Libra

Ganesha says that the combination of Sun, Mercury, and Saturn while transiting is pointing towards family discord and mental disturbance somewhere. Chances of receiving gritty news from friends and relatives. Travel carefully to avoid theft of luggage. Be more reflective towards the soundness of the parents. There may be a little delay in pending works in central and state government fields. Be patient, success awaits you.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that the effect of transiting the sun is no less than blissful for you. You will get the success you want. Courage will increase. Interest will also rise in matters of religion and spirituality. Efforts made for service or citizenship in abroad companies will also be successful. Work keeping control over your persistence and passion. Don't let differences arise with elder family members and brothers, matters related to land or property will be resolved.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that the influence of the transiting Sun can bring many unexpected results. Don't speak unpleasant to anyone through your speech and keep the plans and strategies completely confidential and engage in occupations. Be careful of problems related to soundness, especially the right eye. Avoid drug reactions. Do not let the condition of separatism arise in the family. Matters related to land or property will be resolved.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that the effect of the Sun will be mixed while transiting in your zodiac sign. New challenges can be faced in the work business. Fierceness can also come with your nature, so it will be best to remain simple. The effect will increase. Social responsibilities and position prestige will increase. If you want to try your luck in politics, then the opportunity will be excellent. It would be prudent to settle law court cases among themselves.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that the effect of the transiting Sun can't be said to be very good. Excessive running and expenses will have to be faced. Chances of receiving unpleasant news from relatives. Those who were trying to bring you down will be seen to be successful somewhere. It would be prudent to settle disputed matters among themselves. Do not lend more money to anyone, otherwise, you may have to face financial loss.

Pisces

Ganesha says that the influence of the transiting Sun will bring great success. Not only will there be progress in the work business, but there will also be chances of promotion in the job and getting a new contract. Efforts being made in the direction of employment will be gainful. On the strength of your work efficiency, you will be able to control even the odd situations easily. Differences between elder family members and senior brothers may increase. Students will have to make more effort to get better marks in the examination.

Read More Astrology News