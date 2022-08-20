Mercury Transit 2022: Effect on zodiac signs of Budh Gochar in Virgo

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mercury Transit in Virgo 2022: Effect on zodiac signs

Mercury Transit 2022: The transit of Mercury i.e. Budh Gochar in Virgo means that the planet Mercury enters or changes from one zodiac sign to another. This time, it is Virgo. As far as the transit of Mercury is concerned, its duration is 23 days, that is, after staying in one zodiac sign for 23 days, Mercury enters the other sign. However, in 2022 there is also a situation where the transit of Mercury will be of 68 days. During this period Mercury will remain in Taurus. In this zodiac, this retrograde will set again, the path will be straight, and eventually, it will transit in Gemini.

The Mercury transit for 68 days can bring some ups and downs in the life of all the signs. When the transit period of the planet Mercury increases or it stays in one sign for more than 23 days, it is called trespass (atichar) in the language of astrology. Due to this position, both auspicious and inauspicious results can be seen. Let us see what will be the effect of Mercury transit in Virgo on all the zodiac signs.

Aries

The transit of Mercury will be best for Aries. This will strengthen your position. Your opponent will not be able to dominate you during this period. During the transition period, your communication skills will improve a lot. You will be able to adequately affirm your position in the job. Also, those who are searching for a new job will also get success.

Taurus

Mercury transit will be favorable for Taurus. During this period, if your position (Antar Dasha) and horoscope are good, then this transit of Mercury will be beneficial for you in the areas of lottery, speculation, or the stock market. Students will also get good marks in their studies with their hard work. This will be a good time to start a love life and to make a child. People who have any kind of rift in their love life will witness it coming to an end.

Gemini

This transit of Mercury will be beneficial for Gemini. Relationship with your mother will be strong and you will benefit because of her. You will get profits from things related to land. There will be an increase in home and family happiness. At this time, the sum of getting a vehicle and house and happiness will also be formed.

Cancer

The transit of Mercury will be normal for Cancer. Your relations with your colleagues in the workplace will remain strong during the period. You will increase your hobby. Your relations with your brothers and sisters will be strong and you will also get family support. New friends will be made during the transit period and the sum of foreign travel will also be formed.

Leo

The transit of Mercury will be lucky for Leo. During this period, your family will grow and new sources of wealth will also be created. Your field of work will increase and you will also have contacts with good people. During the transition period, if you have been investing anywhere, then this is a favorable time.

Virgo

The transit of Mercury can be stressful for Virgo. The presence of Mercury can increase the feelings of arrogance in your horoscope. The transit of Mercury will prove to be supreme for you and you will see its benefits everywhere. Be restrained in your speech so that your image is not corrupted. Take care of your diet, otherwise, there may be health problems.

Libra

The transit of the planet Mercury can increase the expenses of the Libra zodiac sign. Control expenditure without reason, otherwise the balance of the financial situation may deteriorate. Investments made at the old place during the time of transit will be beneficial. Exercise to remove mental disturbance and stay away from any kind of dispute.

Scorpio

The transit of Mercury will give all kinds of benefits to the people of Scorpio. During this, wealth will start increasing and you will get all kinds of happiness, prosperity, and peace in the house. You will also get help from friends and relatives who will also be grateful to you. There are also chances of getting advancement in job.

Sagittarius

For the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Mercury's transit will be beneficial for the success of their career. Mercury will help you in raising your career. You should master this art even in the transition period for how to impress your boss with a conversation. Along with this, job offers will start getting for the new place. There are chances of getting pregnant for married couples.

Capricorn

The transit of Mercury will be lucky for the people of Capricorn. Your luck will be strong and will give you progress in everything. The respect for gurus and superiors will increase in your mind, and you will get more knowledge by doing religious work. Your fortune will increase through your father, and family support will remain. Your interest in religion will increase during the transit period and you will also be able to visit religious places.

Aquarius

The transit of Mercury will be beneficial for the people of Aquarius. During this, if your research work has been stalled for a long time, then it will gain momentum during this period. Good news can be received from the child. Time will be very favorable for people working on a commission basis. Take care of your health.

Pisces

The transit of Mercury will bring favorable results for the people of Pisces. There will be an increase in happiness and prosperity in married life and you will also be successful in making your relationship stronger. During the transit period, your mind may become very restless and may wander here and there. This period can be stressful for business classes. Avoid arguments with your spouse.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

