Horoscope Today, September 19: Gemini should exercise control on their speech, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, September 19

Horoscope Today, September 19: Today is the ninth day and Monday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Navami date will remain till 7:01 pm in the evening. Today, those people who have passed away on the ninth day of Krishna or Shukla Paksha of any month, those people will be cremated today. Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 7.29 am today. After that Varian Yoga will take place, which after crossing the whole day today will remain till 8.25 am tomorrow morning. Along with this, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 6.11 pm today. After that Punarvasu Nakshatra will take place. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on September 19 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve it.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Students will continue towards their progress. The problem coming in the business in the past will be solved today, due to which the work will go well. People associated with the funding agency will get the support of other people. Today's romantic evening with beautiful gifts and flowers will be plentiful. Today new opportunities are being created for people looking for foreign jobs.

Taurus

Today your day is going to be profitable. People associated with social service sector will have a good day. Today you will get the support of people. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the married relationship. You will follow the instructions given by the doctor to prevent infection. The work of people doing wholesale business will progress at a good pace. Today is a good time to go to the interview.

Gemini

Today will be your day. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in married life. The idea of ​​buying a new home may come to your mind today. Your hard work will bring good benefits in the field of business. You may have an argument with a friend. So keep restraint on your speech. Lovemates will understand each other better. Your situation will get better.

Cancer

Today your day is going to start with confidence. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to the success of your son. You will get good opportunities in connection with the job. Students preparing for the entrance exam will get good results. You will fulfill your domestic responsibilities well. The relationship of the newly married couple will become strong.

Leo

Today is your day to bring a new change in your life. With some good news, there will be a festive atmosphere in the family. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to get good results. Your health may fluctuate slightly due to the change in weather. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Good time will be spent with good friends, due to which the mind will be happy. Today is the right time to complete the pending works.

Virgo

Today is going to be full of enthusiasm. You will feel better by getting treatment for any health problem. You will get great news in married life. You may meet an old friend, which will make you very happy. You can make new plans to increase your business.

Libra

Today has brought a happy moment for you. The desire to get something will be fulfilled today, due to which your mind will be happy. The crop of farmers will increase. The arrival of the little guest in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness. Today you can take some concrete steps to increase the business. Along with your diet, you will also improve your daily routine.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to bring new happiness for your family. You will get good results of hard work in the field of business. Your responsibilities towards family will increase. You will get happiness from your son's good development in some field. You can invest your savings for a long time. Students' interest in studies will increase. You will get the best status in the family today.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will spend a good time with friends, which will make your friendship stronger. The day is going to be full of energy for teachers. Your fear of work will end, you will feel like working. There will be news of profit in the business sector. You will be successful in saving as your income increases. You will benefit from long term investment.

Capricorn

Today your day will start with a good mood. Your partner will share some important thing with you, you will definitely understand their point. Today your situation will improve due to losses in business in the past. The specialty of helping someone in need will earn you respect. The ongoing debate regarding ancestral property will end today.

Aquarius

Today will bring gifts of happiness for you. You will get success in starting a new business. Students need to pay special attention to their studies. There are good chances of getting promotion to private teachers. Lovemates will go for a walk together. Your daily routine may remain a bit busy. Today anything needs to be said with thought.

Pisces

You are going to have a wonderful day today. You may have to do some hectic work. You will resort to new technologies to make your work easier. Salesman will make good profit from a client today. You will go out somewhere to spend time with your spouse. The ability to test people fast will prove beneficial for you. Your kids can join a dance class. Today will be a busy day for people working in the education sector.

Read More Astrology News