Horoscope Today, Sept 27 (Navratri Day 2): Money gains for Taurus & Virgo, know about other zodiacs

Horoscope Today, Sept 27 (Navratri Day 2): Today is the second day and Tuesday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 2.28 pm in the late night. Today is the second day of Navratri. Today Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. This morning Brahma Yoga will be there till 6.43 am, after that Indra Yoga will take place, which will remain till 5:4 am the next morning. Also, this morning there will be Hasta Nakshatra till 6.16 am, after that Chitra Nakshatra will be set, which will remain till 6.14 am the next day.

Know what gift will the second day of Navratri will bring for you and the luck of which zodiac sign is going to shine.

Aries

Today you will feel refreshed for the whole day. People's trust in you will remain. People will be inspired by your honesty. Women will soon get relief from household chores. Today you will spend time with friends. Money stuck for several days will be returned. Children will get the support of some influential person in the house. Workload will be less in the office today. You will have a good day in terms of health. Join hands in front of Mother Brahmacharini, the blessings of elders will remain on you.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will cooperate in social work through social media. With the help of teachers, any project of the students will be completed. Luck will give you financial benefits. You will get double benefit from the hard work done in the past. Today everyone will listen to your words carefully. You can be involved in any religious work with family members, which will make you feel good. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, you will get happiness in life.

Gemini

Today your court cases may be a bit stale, but in time everything will be fine. Whatever business you start today, you will get success. Today you will also get the support of a friend. People associated with engineering will soon get new opportunities for advancement. If you are thinking of doing a new business, then definitely take the advice of an experienced person, you will get a good opinion. Children's health will be good. Burn camphor in front of Maa Brahmacharini, family members will agree with you.

Cancer

Today your day will be normal. You should avoid interfering in anyone's affairs. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then you must first consult a sensible person, otherwise your money may get stuck. In the evening, your spouse will make you something good and feed you. Students will make a plan for their career today, children need proper guidance. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, financial condition will be good.

Leo

You will have a good day today. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new career-related opportunities. You will get the support of elder brother in starting a new business. Students of commerce today will take the help of teachers to understand marketing, which will be very useful in your future. The problems going on in office work will end today, in this you will get the support of your seniors. Drink more and more water. Offer sweets to Mother Brahmacharini, health will be good. golden 8

Virgo

Today your mind will be full of new hopes. Everyone would like your opinion. Your status will be made among the people of the office. You can talk to a special person today. You will also get financial benefits, you will get new sources of money. Your rapport with your spouse will remain good. You will get full support from family members in your work. Small children will be very happy today, they will find a new game for themselves. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, health will remain better than before.

Libra

Today will be a mixed reaction for you. Today you will talk to a distant brother and sister on your phone, which will give you a good feeling. There will be sweetness in married life. Women will try to learn a new dish online today. Father's support will be with you. Today is a very good day for writers, their writing work will be appreciated in a big way. Also, on this day you will also start a new creation.

Scorpio

The obstacles started today without any reason will be completely eliminated. Today you will get some good news from your maternal side, which will make your mind happy. You will plan to do business abroad. You can talk to someone on your social media, which will benefit you a lot in future. Today children will help the mother in the household chores, due to which the mother will be happy with them. By exercising, the problems related to diabetes will end. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, the money lent will be returned.

Sagittarius

Today your day has brought happiness. You will be very practical in matters of work. If some plan is going on in your mind regarding business for a long time, then today you will start working on that plan, which will give you some big benefit. Today your sweet voice will help in getting your work done quickly. People with small industries will get more profit today. Students will enjoy your studies today. Meditate on Maa Brahmacharini, you will get the stopped money back.

Capricorn

Today your day will be more beneficial than before. You need to work with inspiration from others. You should focus on work more than speaking today. Today you should spend time with your parents. With patience and patience, you should take your steps forward. The ongoing dispute with a relative will end today. You should avoid overeating and take care of health. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Durga.

Aquarius

Today your financial position will be strong. If you do any business, then you need to work a little more to grow it. Today, a neighbor will ask you for some kind of help, which you will easily fulfill. Your respect among the people will increase. You will have a long talk with a relative on the phone. Family relationships will get stronger. Start a new work by taking the name of Maa Brahmacharini, you will get success.

Pisces

Today your day will be normal. There will be a situation of debate with an office colleague, you need to keep restraint on your speech. Children should take some care of their health. The day will be good for the students, you will be fully alert about your studies, you will get the benefit of the hard work done today. Today is going to be a happy day for Lovemate. Bow down in front of Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in the relationship.

