Horoscope Today, March 8: Economic ups and downs for Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope for March 8: Know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for March 8, 2024: Today is Trayodashi's date of Phalgun Krishna Paksha and Friday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 9.58 pm tonight, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Shiva Yoga will continue till 12.45 pm tonight. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 10.41 am today, after which Dhanishtha Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 8, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today you may see situations of economic ups and downs. Today you will complete the work easily with your ability. Some people may prove to be special to you and you may also get support from friends in some important work. Today is a good day to prove yourself right. You will also get the support of luck in this.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus

Today you may get some new opportunities to bring changes in your career. People of this zodiac sign can get success in the field of politics. Today you may also get a gift from someone. You will feel fit in terms of health. Today all your pending important work will be completed. You can get success to a great extent in the work done jointly with someone.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini

Today your financial aspect will be strong. The more effort you put into any work, the better the work will be done. Today you need to be a little careful while driving. Be sure to take advice from your loved ones in business partnership, doing so can be of great benefit to you today. Today the work in the office will be completed without any stress.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer

Today will be a very auspicious day for you. Today you will see only profit in your business. Today, spoiled relationships with friends may also improve. Your inclination towards material comforts may increase. If there is something suppressed in your mind today, then bring it out openly. Doing this will calm your mind and may also solve your problems.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9



Leo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today is a better day for some special work. Due to your good experience, your colleagues may take some advice from you. Guests may arrive at home today. Or you can also plan a party at home this evening. You may get employment opportunities. Today you can also go on a trip in connection with business. Recite Gayatri Mantra today, your journey will be pleasant. The economic aspect will also remain strong today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3



Virgo

Today you may make progress in the field of education. Do not let your confidence diminish even a bit, by doing this almost all your work will be successful. Also, today your luck will also favor you and you may also get some good opportunities. Your interest in art or any creative work will increase. Your marital relationship will be full of sweetness. Someone close can also double your happiness. Conversation done with patience will be in your favor.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 2

Libra

Today will be in your favour. Today you will be successful in completing any important work. But you may get stuck in some work-related complications. You should avoid doing any big and different work today. Some things hidden from you may also come in front of you today. You can spend time with your spouse. But there is a possibility of a dispute with children. One should try to resolve any matter through dialogue and peace.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio

Your day will be normal today. Today your work will be done with the help of a friend. You can get excited by seeing someone else's enthusiasm. If students of this zodiac sign want to be admitted to a new course, then today is a very auspicious day. People associated with literature can be honored for their abilities. Today you will try to fulfill the needs of others. Your boss may be happy with your performance and give you a nice gift.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. You may also get sudden financial gain today. New sources of income will emerge. Office work will be done in a better way than every day. Your spouse will praise you a lot. This will make your mind happy. The atmosphere of the house will also remain pleasant due to the arrival of guests in the evening. Many plans will be completed on time today. The atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. You will get considerable success in your workplace.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn

Today your day will be mixed. If you are associated with the field of music, you may see many new avenues of progress. Today you may get something from your spouse for which you were waiting for a long time. You may also meet an old friend today. There may be ups and downs in your health today. Today is a better day for people associated with the marketing of this zodiac sign.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius

Today your luck will favour you. All your planned tasks will be completed. Apart from this, today you can also think about starting some new work. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your spouse. There will be positivity in your mind. You will also benefit a lot from this. Today many old work plans will be completed on time. The atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. You will get considerable success in your workplace. You will achieve a lot with your energy.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces

Today new thoughts may come to your mind. You may have to work a little hard to get an appreciation for your work in the office. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Businessmen of this zodiac sign may get opportunities for financial gain. But your mood may get spoiled due to the burden of responsibilities, but your mood will improve by evening. You can also plan to hang out with friends in the evening. You may also get some good news from the children's side today.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)