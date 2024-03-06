Horoscope Today, March 7: Favourable day for Leo students; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for March 7: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for March 7, 2024: Today is the Duvadashi date of Phalgun Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Duvadashi will last till 1:20 pm tonight. Variyaan Yoga will last for 23 minutes this morning at 8 o'clock, after that Parigha Yoga will take place. Also today there will be Uttarashada Nakshatra at 1:03 pm. Today morning at 8:38 AM Mercury will transit into Pisces. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how March 6, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

You may get support from senior officials. Family may appreciate your qualities. By adopting new technology, there may be an increase in business. Besides, production work may also increase. You can plan to have dinner with your partner. People who love music or are associated with the field of singing may get a chance to perform at a big venue.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus

Today will be a day full of happiness for the Taurus people. You will meet new people in this connection with business. Today's day is going to be good for people associated with politics. Today your senior leaders may praise your work. Your children can give you some good news that will feel proud of them.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini

Today you should be a little careful with new people. It would be better to take advice from elders in the house in any work. There may be some decrease in your concentration on studies. There may be some changes in your life. One should stay away from opponents in business. You must do yoga to keep yourself fit.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer

People, today may be inclined towards some new work. Some things are likely to improve in terms of career. You can consider joining someone new in the business. However, while making any deal, you should proceed only after thinking carefully. Take care of your health and avoid eating fast food from outside. Business class people can attend a function soon.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Leo

Today is going to be a favourable day for students of Leo's zodiac sign. Today will be especially beneficial for science students. Some research work can be completed soon. Better relations will be established with parents. You can get financial benefits by getting a big offer in terms of the job. You can also make a plan to go on a trip with your family.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo

Your mind will be happy today. You will get help from an elder person for some government work. You can also go shopping with your family. You will be successful in fulfilling the wishes of everyone in the family. Friends can advise you on any matter. You may get some new business proposals. Today will be a good day for your lovemate. With a little effort, you will get the opportunity for some big financial gain. Your nature will remain soft towards children.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Libra

Today, your day is expected to be normal. If you wish to achieve success in your work, it is advised to refrain from trusting strangers and maintain confidentiality about your plans. If you wish to meet your friends, visiting their houses would be a good idea as it could strengthen your friendships and more. While there may be ups and downs in your relationship with your spouse, gifting them something may be appropriate to make them happy. Additionally, you could also consider being a part of some social work.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio

Today is predicted to be a great day for you, with opportunities for progress in your career. You may receive support from your siblings and enjoy quality time with your family. You may embark on a long-distance work trip that could be beneficial for you. You'll feel energized and may receive recognition in some special places. You could even consider starting your business venture. Overall, this is a positive time for you to pursue your goals and enjoy some exciting opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius

Today seems auspicious for your career ventures. Travel undertaken for work-related purposes will prove fruitful. Your respect and status will increase in society. The arrival of a relative will create a happy atmosphere in the house. You might encounter unique individuals, and your planned work is likely to see completion. You may get help from someone in achieving your goal. Those associated with the field of marketing are likely to get good clients today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

Today holds promise! Expect positive news at work, perhaps involving a new and successful project. You can spend time having fun with family in the evening. Happiness abounds as you can visit a religious place with your parents. For those in education, exciting opportunities for advancement may arise. Working women can also expect a smooth and fulfilling day at the office.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius

Today, your relationship with your spouse is likely to be sweet, and you may receive full support from some people at work. Also, you could experience a sudden financial gain, and any pending tasks might get completed today. Luck will be on your side, and you may achieve something you have been wanting for a long time. If you are involved in the tour and travel business, expect rapid growth today.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces

Today, there are numerous opportunities for you to enhance your reputation. By striving to improve your life, you can take advantage of these opportunities. You may receive guests at your home, which will bring you happiness. Coordination with your spouse is expected, which can increase the joy and prosperity of your household. As a small gesture of kindness, consider giving flour to ants, as this can lead to better outcomes for you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2