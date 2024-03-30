Horoscope Today, March 31: Efforts to turn successful for Scorpions; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for March 31: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for March 31st 2024: Today is the Shashthi date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 9.31 pm tonight. Ravi Yoga will last till 10.59 pm tonight. Also, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 10.57 pm tonight. Venus will enter Pisces today at 4:49 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 31st, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today people will be very eager to hear your thoughts. People of this zodiac sign may get some good news from someone close today. In terms of career, you may have more responsibilities than your capacity. Today, we will take any decision after careful consideration and will try to complete the planned work. Apply saffron tilak on your forehead today, your pending work will be completed.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today your heart's desire will be fulfilled. You will get benefits in financial matters. You can take new steps to improve the future. The situation will be in your favor. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your lovemate. Some big thoughts will come to your mind. You will get timely right advice and help from trustworthy people. Today there will be interest in reading something and learning something new.

Lucky color – Grey

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today you may get good news for job. Today is a great day for writers of this zodiac sign. You may get a chance to write a new story. Today, your career can emerge in a new form. Everything will remain fine with you. The change brought in your personality and nature today will be excellent. You will also get special respect from social and family members.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today your day will be fine. You will spend more time with family members. You can plan to visit some hill station with your spouse. Today, instead of thinking too much about a situation, it would be better to take action on it. It would be better if you don't expect everything to happen as per your plan today. Due to the arrival of some important person in the house, there will be positive discussions on a particular issue.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today your day will be normal. There may be some obstacles in the work you want to complete today. You can go to an old friend's house to meet him. Today is a good day to improve relationships. You can go to the market to buy household items till this evening. Don't let laziness and stress dominate you today. This may affect your working capacity.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Luck will be with you today. The work which you have been thinking of completing for many days will be completed today with the help of a friend. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign. Today you will feel refreshed. Your confidence will increase. You will get some good news from somewhere. You will get the benefit of some opportunities. There will be sudden financial gain. Offer water to Sun God today, your mind will remain happy.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today your day will be normal. If you keep your mind calm while doing work, your work will be easily successful. You should avoid being hasty in any work. People of this zodiac sign, those who are unmarried, a proposal may come for them today. There may also be unnecessary expenses related to entertainment today. Keep your plans and activities secret today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today your efforts will be completely successful. Today we will celebrate with friends and family. Your personality will be attractive. The mind will also remain strong. The doubts in your mind will also be removed. Family and society people can be very helpful for you. You can get success to a great extent in conversation and speech arts. Your words will also have a deep impact on people. Take blessings of your parents today, the family atmosphere will remain pleasant.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today new thoughts will arise in your mind. You may have to fulfill many family related responsibilities, in which you will be successful. Today you will get the benefit of some opportunities. You will benefit by praising the people around you or your co-workers. You will get support from people. There will be big opportunities for financial gain. You can outline a new business, today. You can share your thoughts with a special person. You will get happiness from mother.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today your day will be mixed. Today will be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. You may get a call for a job from a company. There may be some uneasiness in the mind regarding some matter. The mind may wander. Today you may have a misunderstanding about someone around you. You will meet a stranger, who will be beneficial for you in the future.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

Aquarius

Today your inclination will be towards spirituality. You may plan to attend some religious program. Today you will get happiness. You will feel fit today. By the end of the day you will get some good news. There will be new opportunities for expansion in the workplace. You can meet friends today. Today, any decision taken carefully with the advice of mother will prove beneficial in the near future.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today your day will be better than before. Your luck will fully support you. You will work better in your workplace. Today you may get a chance to attend a business function. Your work will definitely be completed with your hard work. Today you will get full support from elders. You may get big responsibility in the office. Feed bread to the dog today, there will be happiness and peace in the house.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)