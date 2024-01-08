Horoscope Today, January 9: Happy day for Cancerians; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for January 9: know about other zodiac signs

Today is the Trayodashi date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 10.25 pm tonight. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 12.21 pm tonight. Also, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 9.11 pm tonight also today is Bhaum Pradosh fast. Apart from this, the fast of Shivratri month will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 9, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be in your favor. Today you will get the full support of luck. There may be opportunities for sudden financial gain in business. Family problems that have been going on for a few days will be resolved with the help of your spouse and misunderstandings will be resolved. Mutual relationships will improve and today you all will attend dinner together. Children will also be excited. You may meet an old friend today, who will prove beneficial for your business in the future. Be cautious in transactions, and do not trust anyone blindly.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today you will get full support from your family. Will spend more time with family. All members will get support in household work. You can plan to travel, which will keep the family atmosphere happy. Today a friend may come home to meet you, sharing your personal problems with him will lighten the burden on your mind. If you are employed, you may get transferred to a favorable place. This will solve the problem of daily travel. Health-related problems will also seem to go away. Students of this zodiac sign will also get some more time for their preparation due to the postponement of the exam date.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Start the day with positive thoughts. Today will be a good day for you. There may be a trip related to office work. You may meet an influential person during your journey. Due to this you will be influenced and consider bringing changes in your lifestyle. If you are thinking of buying a car then postpone it for now. Engineers of this zodiac sign may have to face some new changes at the workplace. Today will be a beneficial day for students and women, some good news may be received from somewhere, and it may also be related to exams.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Cancer

Today is a day that brings happiness to you and your family. Family problems will resolve themselves today and you will experience happiness with your spouse. You can plan some religious programs. There will be opportunities for progress in the workplace, and your enthusiasm will increase, but before moving ahead, you must complete your incomplete work. Today the workload of housewives will suddenly increase at home, so take care of your health. People associated with politics will get some big responsibility in the party today. You will also get support from influential people.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Leo

The day will be good for you. Today you will think about improving spoiled relationships with brothers and sisters. For this, you can get help from your spouse. Be cautious while walking on the road. Today is a good day for students, obstacles in their studies will be removed, and they will feel like studying. You can make up your mind to participate in various school activities. Morale will remain high. The day is auspicious for unmarried people of this zodiac sign. Favorable proposals for marriage may come. Take the matter forward only after consulting elders. Today you can plan to visit some religious places and your financial situation will improve.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today your day will be full of joy. There will be a lot of sweetness in married life, you will spend some pleasant time with your family. There may be expenditure on food and household items today. Today you will take the children to the park and you will also enjoy with them. There is a possibility of you getting suitable employment opportunities, you may get good news. Today you will express your views to someone on a political issue and your views may be accepted. Today is going to be a mixed day for businessmen.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today will be a happy day. Your confidence will prove helpful in improving the day at work. Today, be cautious of people who take you on the wrong path, take the help of wisdom and discretion, and do not make any decisions in haste. Get enough sleep for mental health. Take time for yourself and spend time in some natural place, you will feel peace. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to changes in your spouse's life. The decision in court cases will be in your favor.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio

Today your creative nature will bring you respect at the workplace. You will find the solution to any financial problem with your intelligence and discretion. Due to which your company will get double profit. You will receive appreciation and respect from higher officials. Your chances of promotion will increase. Trust towards children will increase today. You will get full support from your children in business. There are signs of financial gain from buying and selling old property. Students preparing for exams for jobs may get offers from multinational companies.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today will be favorable for you. Today you will get new means of progress. Your meeting with some good people will make the day better. Your mood is going to be very good today. Progress in business will remain normal. Today is a good day to once again bring freshness to the marital relationship. You will decide to start some special work of your own with some new ideas. Today your confidence will increase. If you are thinking of buying property then definitely consult your parents, with their blessings you will be successful.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will start your new day with new ideas. There are possibilities for travel. You can plan to go to some beautiful place with the family. Your mind will be engaged in social and political work today. The economic situation will be stable. The influence of people associated with politics will increase in the society. There is a possibility of double profit in business for you today. There will be benefits from implementing the new scheme. Today dairy producers will get profit in their business.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Receiving some good news by this evening will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today, as office work is completed before time, you will spend time with your family. Today it would be better not to give your opinion to anyone unnecessarily. Before starting any new plan in business today, take advice from two to four people. Electrical engineers of this zodiac sign will get success soon.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. You will be very happy today. Lakshmi will arrive in the house in the form of a child. On this occasion, people will be coming and going to the house to congratulate them. You may enjoy the weather outside with friends. You will receive a gift from your loved one, which will keep your mind happy. Today is a good day for students of this zodiac sign, they can achieve the best results by working hard. Can decide to buy a new vehicle. Women will be busy with household chores today.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number- 1

