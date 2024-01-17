Horoscope Today, January 18: Complications to end for Cancerians; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for January 18: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for January 18, 2024: Today is Ashtami Tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 8.45 pm tonight. Today is Shri Durgashtami fast. Siddha Yoga will remain till 2:47 pm today. Also, there will be Ashwini Nakshatra late tonight at 2:58 pm. Tonight at 9:07 pm Venus will enter Sagittarius. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 18 2024 will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get the support of all the members of the family in completing the family work. A classmate may share some personal things with you. You will always be ready to help a friend. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign. You will discuss some topics with teachers. The day will be better in terms of health. You should keep your anger under control, and avoid arguing with anyone.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today your day will be one of mixed reactions. In the beginning, you will feel that your work is being completed, but by evening some work may come to a halt. Before doing any important work today, definitely take advice from the elders in the house or any experienced person. With the blessings of your parents, you will be able to overcome all obstacles today. New ideas will automatically come to your mind. The day is going to be good for those who are in government jobs. You may get help from someone to move ahead in business.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today your day will be fine. Today is a good day for those students who are thinking of taking admission to college after the 12th. Also, students who want to go abroad for higher education can take advice from someone in this regard. You should be a little careful in money transactions today. Do your research thoroughly before lending money to anyone. You need to be careful in the changing weather, your health may face some problems.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today you will get help from friends with some important work. You can get back the money stuck for many days, and the economic sector will be stable. Today is a good day for students of this zodiac sign, they will be successful in any competitive examination given earlier. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. There will be a lot of sweetness in marital relationships also. Unnecessary complications will automatically go away from life. Today will be a good day for people associated with the field of art.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today your day will be better. You may meet a big person. It will prove to be very useful for you in the future. The day is going to be good for those who are involved in the tour and travel business. People associated with the business may get some big projects. Keep control of your speech today. One wrong thing coming out of your mouth can spoil your relationships. The atmosphere at home will be fine in the evening. There will be happiness in married life.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today your day will be a little better. You will get results as per your wish. If you want to shift your business to some other place, then check the place carefully. The day will also be good for working women, your relationships with your boss and other colleagues will be better. You can take responsibility yourself for any work in the office. Today your business will progress. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one, you will plan to travel somewhere.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today your work will definitely be successful. For those who have been searching for a groom for their daughter for a long time, their search can be completed today. There are chances of you getting a suitable groom for your daughter. There will be sweetness in a marital relationship. You will get full support from your spouse. You can also plan to go on a trip with them.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today new ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to incorporate into your daily routine. For those who are associated with politics, the day will bring a lot of progress. Today your party can also give you a big post. Your respect among the public will also increase. Those who are involved in the iron trade, their business will increase. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

You will have a good day today. People associated with art and literature will become famous today. You will get a chance to join a big group. Today you will spend more and more time with your home. You can also make a plan to go somewhere with everyone. Today your interest in religious activities will increase. The day may prove to be good for investment in small industries. The day is also good for marketing any product. There are chances of your promotion.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Students preparing for any government examination will have to work harder than before. Today there is also a need to pay attention to health. You should avoid any kind of carelessness. People who are wholesalers will get special benefits today. If you want to order goods from another city, you can make decisions related to it today. You will get support from your spouse in matters related to property. Children will get a chance to participate in some competitions today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will be praised everywhere at home and outside, everyone will be impressed by your good behavior. Today is a good day to do social work. You can start an NGO or join any social organizational work in the office today. You will have no equal in doing this. Your juniors will also want to learn work from you. You may also get an award in the office for some work. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today your work will be appreciated in the office, which will keep your mind happy. There will be better relations with everyone in the family. Your interest in household work will increase. The students who have the Computer Science exam today will be assured of their success. It will be beneficial to take advice from friends on any new project. You will plan to visit some religious places with your spouse. You will spend better time with your children in the evening. Some people will prove to be very helpful in money matters.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)