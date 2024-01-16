Horoscope Today, January 17: Problems may increase for Geminis; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for January 17: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 17, 2024: Today is the seventh day of Paush Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Saptami Tithi will last till 10.07 pm tonight. Shiva Yoga will continue till 5.12 pm today. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 3.33 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 17, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today any of your planned work will be completed. There will be a new change in the career of students of this zodiac sign, which will be beneficial for their future. In terms of health, your day will be fine and fine and you'll feel better. People of this zodiac sign who are involved in the work of social sites will get to know someone who will be of great benefit to them. Today you may have to go out for some business work. All will be well with you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus

Today family relationships will be strong. By doing a little hard work you will easily achieve your objectives. The economic situation may improve significantly. Today is a better day in terms of business work. You will try to complete every task with patience and understanding. Married life will be full of happiness. The good environment of the office will make you happy. Overall, today will be a better day. Your hard work will bear fruits.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini

Today you may have to rush a little regarding family matters. Work in the office is likely to be completed at a slow pace. This may increase your problems a little. Today you will have a good time with children. You can think about some new work. You can discuss with your elder brother about some matters. You are expected to benefit from new contacts. But the other works will be stable.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer

Today your day will be full of happiness. There will be better coordination with everyone in the office. Sudden financial gain from new sources will balance your financial situation. You may attend a function in the evening, where will be happy to meet an old friend. Today will be a favourable day for your loved one. You are going to get some good news. You will get full results of your hard work done in the right direction. Today your married life is going to be wonderful.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you are likely to get help from an experienced person in some work. You can plan to go shopping with your family, however, you should avoid money transactions today. Today will be a mixed day for people associated with music. If you are troubled by your back pain problem for a few days, you will get relief from it. Today you should avoid paying attention to any old things. Relationships with friends will improve. Your health will remain better today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo

Today you may be busy with office work. You will get a chance to present your views to others regarding some issue in society, whose impact will be clearly visible on some people. Your financial side may be a little weak. You should try to control your expenses. You should avoid ignoring some family matters. You can plan to travel somewhere with friends. The elders of the house will go for a walk in the park in the evening. Today circumstances will be favourable for you.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Libra

Today your marital relationship will be full of sweetness. Your activity in the social field will increase. You may get positive results in some work. There is a possibility of meeting an old friend. Today will be a good day for people associated with the media sector of this zodiac sign. You will get some good news related to the family. You will feel refreshed in terms of health. Your material comforts will increase. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

​

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will spend happy moments with family members. Your financial aspect will remain strong. Commerce students of this zodiac sign will get full support from their teachers. Besides, new opportunities for advancement in career will also emerge. You will get happiness from the children's side. You will get new ideas to earn money, which you will also pay attention to. Today there will be happiness and peace in your home.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today some of your problems may be solved. The economic situation will remain normal. You should avoid sharing your personal matters with others, and also avoid making any major decisions in haste. You need to keep your thinking and behavior balanced. Your married life will be full of sweetness. The situation will be fine in business. You will complete your work well.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

Today you will benefit from some special work. Your relationships with your siblings will improve. Your spouse will be impressed by your words. The day will be good for business matters. There are chances of getting success in social work. You will get help from friends. Some new tasks will come your way, for which you will also meet some important people. Receiving some good news by this evening will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Students will decide to join the computer course today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you can make a new plan to set your goal. You will be successful in solving domestic problems peacefully. People of this zodiac sign who are in government jobs will get some good news today. You will also get full support from senior officials. The situation at home will also be favourable. You can plan to go on a religious trip with friends. Your journey will be auspicious.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today some big challenges related to work will come in front of you, but you will overcome those challenges immediately. The atmosphere at home will remain good. You will get opportunities for sudden financial gain. You will get full support of luck. Other people will be impressed by your work. New avenues of progress will open for you. Trust will also increase along with sweetness in the family. Everyone will be ready to help each other. You will feel better in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)