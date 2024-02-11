Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 12: New source of income for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 12, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Tritiya and Monday of Magh Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will last till 5.45 pm today. Siddha Yoga will last till 2:36 pm. Also, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 2:56 pm today. Starting from 4:13 am today, till 2:42 pm tomorrow, there will be Bhadra i.e. inauspicious Bhadra of the earth. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 12, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today your day is going to bring new changes. Today your activity in the social sector will increase. You will get positive results in some work, which will make you feel happy. Today we will use our time properly and will have the urge to do every work with dedication. You will also get good results. Women and girls of this zodiac sign will especially pay attention to improving their personality. There will also be efforts to maintain dominance in one's area. Today you will get a chance to meet some old friends, for whom you have been waiting for a long time. You will have to travel in connection with work, the journey will be beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus

Today your day will be full of happiness. Students of this zodiac sign will get full support from their teachers. You will also get new opportunities to progress in your career. Work may remain incomplete due to personal busyness. Those doing government jobs with this zodiac sign may get extra work and responsibility. You will work with full confidence. Today you will get good news from your spouse, which will keep you happy throughout the day. New sources of income will be created. Your financial aspect will become stronger. You will take advice from your close friend to complete some work.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini

Today your day will be favourable for you. Today you will get help from an experienced person in some special work. You will plan to watch a movie with the family. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to the arrival of close relatives. There will be an exchange of many types of ideas. By making the right decision at the right time, you can get a good opportunity in your job and business. Also, you should avoid loan transactions today. You will benefit by making good use of your time. Your marital relations will be better and your children will progress in education.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer

Today your day will be fine. The family atmosphere will remain better. Your family members will continue to support you in your work. In many cases, it is important to have patience and perseverance. Use correct words in conversation. Anger and haste can spoil the work. You will benefit from hard work in business. Work very seriously in the office. You should keep your thinking and behaviour balanced. Also, one should avoid making any major decisions today. You should avoid trusting anyone too much.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Leo

Today your day has brought happy moments. Today you will make a new plan to set your goal, the plan will prove effective in the future. Today your focus will be on new work. Positive results will also be obtained. This will bring positive changes in your nature. This will create a good image among your family and relatives. People of this zodiac sign who are in jobs will get some good news today. You will decide to go on a religious journey. You will get proper employment opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day. There will be a new change in the careers of students today, which will be beneficial for their future. Your health will be good today. You can get success in some special work. Due to which you will be happy. Plans for new work will be made. You may get help from people to work on any of your plans. People of this zodiac sign who work on social sites will get to know someone from whom they will get a lot of benefits. Some people in business will prove to be very helpful to you, you will get a chance to work with some other company.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will be a little busy with office work. You will feel a little tired, pay special attention to your eating habits. Today your business will gain momentum. Your work will be done with the help of colleagues. The financial situation will remain normal. It is very important to keep your thoughts positive. You will spend money on purchasing household items. Today you should avoid ignoring some special family matters. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Lovemate will go to watch a movie today. There are possibilities of buying property.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio

Today you will get the benefit of some special work. Your relationships with parents will improve. Your spouse will be impressed by your words and will also help you in your work. Social or political acquaintances will be strengthened. You will feel energy and happiness within yourself. You may get good news related to the career of a family member. Be patient when negative situations arise. Today will be a better day in business matters. You will get the responsibility of some new work in the office, which you will complete successfully.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. Today you will be successful in completing even impossible tasks. You will suddenly get opportunities for financial gain, and the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. Your problems can be solved with the help of someone older and wiser than you. Bad relationships with a close friend or relative can become good again. Today is the time to be very organised. Spending time in outdoor activities will waste money and energy. People will be impressed by your actions in the office, and will also try to learn something from you. Your interest in religious activities will increase, and you will spend some time in a temple.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Your family relationships will become stronger. Your efforts will be successful, and with a little hard work, you will easily achieve your objectives. Happiness will increase in the lives of newlyweds. Circumstances will improve with your positive thinking. A religious event may take place at home. Relationships will improve due to your efforts. There will be significant business changes. It will get positive results. The economic situation will be strong to a great extent. Today is a better day in terms of business work, you will try to complete every task with patience and understanding. The good environment of the office will make you happy, you will remain engaged in work. New paths will open to move forward in life.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. There will be better coordination with everyone in the office. You will attend a function in the evening. There will be a celebration at home regarding the achievement of the child. There will be peace and tranquility in the house due to the resolution of family issues. An entertainment program can be made with the family. Do not share the secret with anyone today. You will be happy to meet an old friend. Today will be a great day for your lovemate. Today you will be inclined towards spirituality.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today you are going to start a day full of happiness. You will have to rush around a bit regarding family matters. Work in the office will be completed slowly. Take out some time to understand and solve the problems of your family and children. Today it is necessary to change the way of working according to the times. You can discuss any matter with a knowledgeable person. Today you should avoid getting into unnecessary trouble with anyone. You can also ask for help from a friend to complete your work. Today your health will remain fine.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)