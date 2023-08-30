Here's why Super Blue Moon is different from Blue Moon and Supermoon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Know how Super Blue Moon is different from Blue Moon and Supermoon

Are you excited to witness the upcoming Super Blue Moon? If so, you’re not alone! This natural phenomenon is a rare occurrence and it happens only a few times a year. But what makes it so special and different from the regular Blue Moon or Supermoon? Let’s take a look!

First, it’s important to understand the basics of these three celestial events. A Blue Moon is a full moon that occurs twice in a single calendar month. It’s quite rare and generally happens every two to three years. On the other hand, a Supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the Moon is at its closest point to the Earth and appears much larger in the night sky. It happens approximately once every 14 months.

Now that we know what a Blue Moon and Supermoon are, let’s talk about the Super Blue Moon. A Super Blue Moon is an event that combines these two phenomena and occurs very infrequently, only about 5-6 times per century. It occurs when there is a Blue Moon that also happens to be a Supermoon, so the full moon appears even larger than usual. It is a combination of a Supermoon and a Blue Moon. What makes it particularly special is that this event can only be seen from certain parts of the world. This year, the Super Blue Moon appeared in the night sky at around 8:37 p.m. EDT on August 30.

One of the most notable aspects of this event is its beautiful colour. While a regular full moon reflects about 7% of sunlight, a Super Blue Moon reflects around 30%. This causes it to appear significantly brighter and appear to have a blueish hue, hence its name. While this colour may not be visible to the naked eye, you can still observe the Moon’s larger appearance in comparison to other full moons in the night sky.

The last time we saw a Blue Moon was in August 2021, and we won’t witness the Super Blue Moon again until 2037, one in January and another in March, according to NASA. So if you want to see this rare celestial event for yourself, mark your calendars for 2023! And remember: although it’s called a Super Blue Moon, the colour isn’t always visible, so don’t forget to look up at the night sky when it comes around and enjoy the magnificent sight.

