Cancer Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Good week ahead but health issues may cause trouble

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Cancer Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31)

Cancer Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts that the people of the Cancer zodiac sign need to take care of their health. However, this last week of July will turn out to be good for you. On July 29, Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces which will bring some changes in your personal and professional life.

Daruwalla says with your strong will and confidence, many important tasks will be completed. There will be more hard work required but it will also bring success. You can come out of many difficult tasks with your understanding. You will excel in business. The youth of this zodiac sign will be worried about their goal. This week they may face a few obstacles. Spend some time in solitude or in a spiritual place. It is better to avoid investment plans. You can focus on maintaining proper order in the workplace. Marriage can go on happily. Health can be a little weak.

Read astrological predictions of all the 12 zodiac signs here

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News