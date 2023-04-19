Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Dvapara Yuga concluded on this auspicious day; Know unknown facts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Akshaya Tritiya 2023

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: We all have sometime asked the question that when Dwapar Yug or Satyug, Treta Yug all started or ended. Actually, no one has an accurate answer to this, but many religious beliefs are prevalent regarding its time. It is said that on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, one era ended and two yugas began. So today we will learn many unknown facts related to Akshaya Tritiya.

Important things related to Akshaya Tritiya -

1. Talking about mythological beliefs, it is said that two holy eras started on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. According to beliefs, the Dvapar Yuga came to an end on this auspicious day.

2. The doors of Lord Badrinath are opened only on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. From this day onwards, devotees are able to see and worship Lord Narayan. Let us tell you that Badrinath is an important pilgrimage center in the journey of Char Dham.

3. Buying gold and silver on the day of Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious. On the other hand, aluminum, steel or plastic utensils and accessories should not be bought even by mistake on this day. This can bring poverty in the house.

4. According to religious beliefs, Lord Parshuram was born on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Parashurama is considered to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

5. It is considered auspicious to buy a broom and bring it home on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Due to this, Lakshmi ji resides in the house. On the other hand, if there is a broken broom or slippers in the house, then throw them out of the house before Akshaya Tritiya as these things are a sign of poverty.

When is Akshaya Tritiya 2023?

This year Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on 22 April 2023. On this day, the law of worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Vishnu ji. Devotees are blessed with happiness, good fortune and wealth by duly worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. It is observed every year on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month.

