Surya Grahan 2023: First solar eclipse will majorly affect Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Surya Grahan 2023: On April 20, it is the first solar eclipse of the year and it is very important from an astrological point of view. During the eclipse, the Sun is in its exalted sign Aries, where Mercury and Rahu are also present. At the time of the eclipse, Moon will also be in Aries and Ashwini Nakshatra. At the same time, Sun is also in Ashwini Nakshatra. Apart from this, only two days after the eclipse, Mercury (Guru) will retrograde in Aries and will coincide with the Sun, so this solar eclipse will have the most effect on the people of Aries. Therefore, people of the Aries zodiac sign need to be careful at the time of the eclipse.

Acharya Indu Prakash reveals at which place in your birth chart this solar eclipse will take place and how will it leave an impact on your personal and professional life. Also, know what measures you should take after the eclipse.

Aries

This solar eclipse will take place in the first place of your birth chart which will affect the 'self' i.e. body and face. So this surya grahan will majorly leave an impact on your body. There will be a lack of energy inside you. To avoid the inauspicious condition of this eclipse, offer water to the Sun God.

Taurus

This solar eclipse will take place in the twelfth house of your birth chart and is related to happiness and expenses. Due to the effect of this solar eclipse, you will find it difficult to get happy and your expenses will increase. To avoid the inauspiciousness of this eclipse, open the windows and doors of your house after the eclipse to get proper amount of light in the house.

Gemini

This solar eclipse will take place in the eleventh house of your birth chart which is related to your income and fulfillment of wishes. Therefore, this eclipse will affect your income and your desires. You may face difficulty in fulfilling any of your wishes. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious effects of solar eclipse, keep 5 radishes or 5 almonds on your pillow while sleeping tonight and donate them to a temple or religious place the next day.

Cancer

This solar eclipse will take place in your tenth house which is related to your career and the success of your father's career. You may face some difficulties in taking your career decisions. Therefore, to avoid the effects of this eclipse, wear white colored cap or turban on your head.

Leo

This surya grahan will take place in your ninth position which is related to luck. Therefore, this eclipse will affect your fortune, your luck. During this time, your luck will not be able to support you completely. So you should donate jaggery in the temple to avoid any problems

Virgo

This solar eclipse will take place in your eighth house which is related to your age. There may be some ups and downs in your health. So to avoid the inauspicious effects of this solar eclipse and to ensure auspicious results, you should serve a black cow or elder brother today.

Libra

This solar eclipse will take place in your seventh house which is related to the life partner. Today there can be some differences with the spouse. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious results of this eclipse, a piece of bread should be sacrificed in the fire before having food today.

Scorpio

This solar eclipse will take place in your sixth house which is related to health, enemies and friends. During this time, enemies can try to dominate you. Be careful and keep your friends with you. Also, to avoid the effects of this eclipse, you should feed bread to the dog.

Sagittarius

This solar eclipse will take place in your fifth house which is related to knowledge, Guru, children, discretion and romance etc. That's why this eclipse of the sun will affect all these conditions of yours. To avoid the inauspicious effects of eclipse, you should give green fodder to the cow.

Capricorn

Surya Grahan will take place in your fourth house which is related to mother, land-building and vehicle. During this time, you may have to work a little harder to get support from your mother in some work. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious effects of this eclipse, you should feed the needy.

Aquarius

This solar eclipse will take place in your third house which is related to siblings. Hence, this eclipse will affect your relationship with your siblings. To avoid the inauspicious effects of this eclipse, you should cooperate in religious works.

Pisces

This solar eclipse will take place in your second house which is related to money. You will have to face some problems financially. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious effects of this eclipse, coconut or some almonds should be donated to a temple or a religious place.

