Aaj Ka Panchang 17 September 2022: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 September 2022: Today is the seventh day and Saturday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Saptami date will remain till 2.14 pm today, after that Ashtami date will start. Today, those people who have passed away on the seventh day of Krishna or Shukla Paksha of any month, those people's Shradh will be done today. This morning Vajra Yoga will remain till 5.51 am, after that after passing the whole day today, Siddhi Yoga will remain till 6.34 am the next day. Along with this, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 12.21 pm today. After that Mrigashira Nakshatra will take place. Today is Saptami Shradh. Apart from this, Mahalakshmi fast is ending today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious Time

Saptami Tithi - Today it will be till 2.14 pm

Vajra Yoga - Today morning till 5:51 am

Siddhi Yoga - After crossing the whole day till 6:34 am the next day

Rohini Nakshatra - Today at 12 noon till 21 minutes

Rahukaal

Delhi - 09:11 am to 10:43 am

Mumbai - 09:30 am to 11:01 pm

Chandigarh - 09:12 am to 10:45 am

Lucknow - 08:57 am to 10:29 am

Bhopal - 09:11 am to 10:43 am

Kolkata - 08:27 am to 09:59 am

Ahmedabad - 09:30 am to 11:02 pm

Chennai - 09:01 am to 10:32 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - Sunrise - 5:51 am

Sunset - Sunset - 6:58 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him on India TV every morning at 7.30 am )

