Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat September 17 episode: Why Modi is a successful Prime Minister

In my 40 years of public life, I have seen several prime ministers from close quarters, had conversations with them and assessed their work, but I can definitely say that none had the matching vigour and courage that one notices in Narendra Modi.

I have never seen any prime minister who toiled as hard while in office as Narendra Modi. The IAF air strike on Balakot inside Pakistan and revocation of Article 370 were tough decisions that required limitless courage, and yet Modi the PM did it, without batting an eyelid.

Since the day he took over as Prime Minister in May, 2014, Narendra Modi has not taken a single day leave for rest and recreation. He is a man who does not like to waste time on evening parties and dinners. Each minute of his schedule is always linked to a work, a plan or a vision.

Many people think Narendra Modi is a hard task master and does not spare others. But I can say, Modi is a hard task master only for himself. He never compromises with his daily schedule and routine, does yoga exercises daily, his breakfast, lunch and dinner are frugal and always on time, he is very punctual and always prefers to do most of his work within specified timeline.

It is also a fact that Modi is very sensitive and emotional about others. He always stands by those he trusts, but he never tolerates lies and dishonesty. It is because of his sterling character that top industrialists and businessmen now say that there cannot be any wheeling-dealing at the top. The middlemen who used to walk the corridors of power five years ago are now unemployed, some are inside jail and some others are out on bail.

Narendra Modi has shown to the nation how a government can be run, free from corruption and how a government can strike fear in the minds of those who are dishonest and corrupt. Modi has said this clearly that such people will always have to live in fear, of the law.

In a nutshell, I can say that Modi's critics have failed to read his mind. They cast doubts on his policies and intentions, but, as they say, there is no cure for doubt. This is the reason, why his opponents continued to lose, and Modi wins, over and over again. On behalf of India TV, I offer my best wishes to our Prime Minister on his 69th birthday.

