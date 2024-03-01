Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Arambagh: PM Modi targets Mamata govt over Sandeshkhali, says they tried to save Sheikh Shahjahan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh area in Bengal. The projects are related to rail, port, petroleum and Jal Shakti.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2024 16:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Mamata Banerjee's government over the Sandeshkhali violence episode in the state saying the entire country was upset after the incident. He said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) has betrayed West Bengal adding the people of the state are speaking in loud and clear voice that they want BJP.

"The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali. A TMC leader crossed all limits... The BJP leaders in the state fought for the respect and dignity of the women here. Yesterday, the police had to arrest him (TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan)," PM Modi said.

Taking on the opposition, the Prime Minister said that I.N.D.I.A bloc stands with corrupts and dynasts... TMC has done corruption in every sector while Mamata Banerjee holds agitations to protect them. "For TMC, I am its enemy number one," he added.

"Should I let the loot by TMC continue?...Meri guarantee hai ki jo lootne wale hain unko lautana padega..."

"...'Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai'. Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi' - is the vote of some people more important than atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali?... All the tall leaders of INDI alliance were silent on the Sandeshkhali incident. INDI alliance leaders were like the three monkeys of Gandhiji... Congress chief said - 'Arey chhoddo, Bengal mein toh yeh sab chalta rheta hai'...," the Prime Minister said.

"West Bengal has been the source of inspiration for the freedom movement, and has provided strong leadership against slavery. It was the dream of every child here that India touches new heights of development," the Prime Minister said.

