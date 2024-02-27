West Bengal Governor urges immediate arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, seeks report in 72 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose speaks during interaction with the media.

In the wake of the Calcutta High Court's directive to apprehend TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has taken action, demanding the state government's prompt response regarding the arrest of the main accused implicated in sexual misconduct and land acquisition cases in Sandeshkhali. According to an official statement, the governor has set a deadline of 72 hours for the state authorities to provide a detailed report if they fail to apprehend Sheikh.

Additionally, Governor Bose has instructed the state to launch an investigation into a disturbing incident reported in Sandeshkhali, where miscreants allegedly threw a child, and to furnish a comprehensive report on the matter to his office, as disclosed by the official to PTI.

Bose's communication to the state government, issued on Monday night, stressed the urgency of Sheikh's immediate arrest in light of the Calcutta High Court's ruling. Failure to comply within the stipulated time frame necessitates a detailed explanation, as outlined in the governor's correspondence.

The high court's involvement in the matter has further deepened, with directives to include key authorities such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the superintendent of police, and the state's home secretary representing the West Bengal government as parties in the suo motu proceedings initiated in response to allegations of sexual offenses against women and land encroachments on tribal lands.

The court's directive explicitly mandates the concerned police authorities to effect Sheikh's arrest, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the imperative for swift legal action.

Sandeshkhali, located in the North 24 Parganas district, has been embroiled in turmoil for several weeks, marked by widespread protests stemming from accusations of land usurpation and sexual misconduct attributed to Sheikh and his supporters.

Recent arrests, including those of Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, purported associates of Sheikh, have been made in connection to the ongoing investigations. However, Sheikh himself has remained elusive since January 5, when officials from the Enforcement Directorate encountered resistance during a raid on his premises in Sandeshkhali.

Governor Bose, cognizant of the gravity of the situation, has taken proactive measures to address the escalating tensions, submitting a comprehensive report to the Union Home Ministry in recent days.

