Sandeshkhali stir: CBI arrests three accused in ED officials attack case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three persons, including the Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia, South 24 Parganas district in the case related to attack on ED official in Sandeshkhali.

The arrested persons are close to jailed Sheikh Shahjahan. During the interrogation of Shahjahan, the names of these three came up in attacking the probe officers. They will be produced in the court tomorrow.

The arrested accused are identified as Didar Baksh Molla (Private security guard), Faruk Akunji (private person) and Jiauddin Molla (Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat).

SC gives no relief to Shahjahan

In another development on Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed its plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order transferring to the CBI the probe into the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali, allegedly by supporters of the now suspended TMC local strongman Shahjahan.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, however, ordered expunging certain remarks and observations made against the state government and the police in the March 5 order of the high court.

"Insofar as the (HC) directions, we are not inclined to entertain this SLP. However, the observations made with regard to conduct of police and the state government shall stand expunged," the apex court said in its order.

It noted the submission of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, that he has no objection to expunction of the remarks if the final order transferring the probe to CBI remains as it is.

During the hearing, the bench posed several questions to senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the West Bengal police, as to why suspended TMC leader Shahjahan was not promptly arrested after the January 5 attack and why there was a delay in the investigation of the case.

"Why was he (Shahjahan) not arrested for 50 days?" the bench asked Gupta.

The senior lawyer said there was a stay on the investigation at that time and the state government had to move the high court for clarification.

"After the clarification of the order of the high court, he (Shahjahan) was arrested in 24 hours. Even earlier also, after the January 5 attack, when the police had registered an FIR in the case, seven people were arrested," Gupta contended, adding that to say there was a delay in investigation is "utterly incorrect".

He added several observations were made by the high court based on "speculative findings" against the police which can create "havoc" in the state.

When Justice Mehta referred to the high court order, which said 42 FIRs were lodged during the relevant period and wanted to know why they were registered and against whom, Gupta replied all these did not relate to the incident of attack.

He said these were registered over a period of time and indeed involved Sheikh and some others.

On March 6, the West Bengal government had approached the top court seeking urgent listing of its petition challenging the High Court order but failed to elicit prompt relief.