3,000 BJP candidates who won Panchayat polls are staying outside Bengal to escape police cases: BJP's Adhikari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC govt on poll violence

West Bengal Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged around 3,000 party leaders who won the violence-hit Panchayat elections in West Bengal are staying out of the state as state police is trying to frame them in false cases.

"...Out of the 11,000 BJP candidates who won the Panchayat polls in West Bengal, 3,000 candidates are staying in different states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. They are forced to stay there as police are filing fake FIRs against them here. They (TMC) have won 80% of seats by illegal means and now they want the remaining 20% seats as well..," Adhikari asserted.

"Those police officers who have framed false cases will be punished. You (TMC) cannot falsely implicate BJP workers any more. Your game is up. Those police officers who used to concoct charges against BJP activists will face the music. We will move the court if required," he said.

Adhikari reiterated that the "TMC had looted votes all over the state in connivance with a section of government officials".

"Despite that, the BJP won 80 per cent of 119 gram panchayat seats in Nandigram. Of the 23 panchayat samiti seats, we have won 15. This has been possible as BJP workers fought and resisted the terror of TMC," he claimed.

The Trinamool Congress steamrolled to a massive victory in violence-scarred rural polls, bagging all 20 zila parishads in the three-tier panchayat system.

Congress also raises the same issue



Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that his party’s victorious candidates in the panchayat polls are being threatened by the police and goons, compelling them to join the ruling TMC.

He urged Banerjee to look into the matter and take preventive steps before the formation of the panchayat boards.

"Despite violence (in West Bengal during the panchayat polls), wherever Congress candidates have won, police/political leaders/goons are threatening them by slapping murder and other charges, thus compelling them to save their lives through surrender by accepting TMC membership.

“If this goes on unchecked, it is bound to assume in the days to come a monstrous dimension, which will tell upon the democratic health of the nation as well as that of West Bengal," Chowdhury said in his two-page letter.

Chowdhury, the Bengal Congress president, also alleged that the “insatiable” thirst of TMC activits for more power and lucre is instrumental in shaping the concept of the “monocratic rule” in the state.

"Is this a civilised way of winning elections in the state of West Bengal, where you are the honourable chief minister for more than a decade! I would sincerely request you to desist from using police and goons by torturing, terrorising and forcing other parties’ candidates and supporters to monopolise TMC's dominance," he added.

Also read- Manipur: NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh govt