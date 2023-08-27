Updated on: August 27, 2023 15:09 IST

Asia Cup 2023: Why K.Srikant wants Tilak Varma out of Team India from Asia Cup , Watch video

Former Indian player K. Srikant gave a big statement regarding Tilak Varma getting a place in Team India. On one hand Srikant is praising Tilak and on the other hand he is refusing to give place in team. Watch this video to know what is the whole matter.