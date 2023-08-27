Sunday, August 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Why K.Srikant wants Tilak Varma out of Team India from Asia Cup , Watch video

Videos

Updated on: August 27, 2023 15:09 IST

Asia Cup 2023: Why K.Srikant wants Tilak Varma out of Team India from Asia Cup , Watch video

Former Indian player K. Srikant gave a big statement regarding Tilak Varma getting a place in Team India. On one hand Srikant is praising Tilak and on the other hand he is refusing to give place in team. Watch this video to know what is the whole matter.
Asia Cup Asia Cup 2023 Asia Cup 2023 India Squad Asia Cup India Squad Asia Cup 2023 Squad Asia Cup Team India Asia Cup Squad Asia Cup 2022 Highlights

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News