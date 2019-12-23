Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Special Report Video
  5. Special Report | Reasons why the BJP lost Jharkhand Assembly election

Special-report Videos

Special Report | Reasons why the BJP lost Jharkhand Assembly election

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 23:45 IST ]

We have seen that if Narendra Modi is not a direct factor in an election, the BJP has struggled. It was evident in Punjab in 2017, in three Hindi-heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and also in Haryana and Maharashtra

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAaj Ki Baat: Why BJP lost to JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand assembly polls | Dec 23, 2019