  PM Modi unveils Vajpayee's statue in Lucknow on his 95th birth anniversary

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 23:32 IST ]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

 

