Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Special Report Video
  5. Nirbhaya Case: Next hearing over death warrant on Jan 7

Special-report Videos

Nirbhaya Case: Next hearing over death warrant on Jan 7

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 0:14 IST ]

Patiala court has fixed the next date to hear Nirbhaya's mother petition of 'Death warrant' against the convicts on January 7, 2020.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoExclusive: Delhi court gives more time to Nirbhaya killers, 'losing hope,' say parents Next VideoSpecial Report: CCTV video shows Jafrabad protesters setting fire to police bikes  