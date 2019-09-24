Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. Choti Sardarni: Sarabjit's plan backfires

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Choti Sardarni: Sarabjit's plan backfires

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 20:57 IST ]

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sardarni, Sarabjit concots a plan so as to Meher can't attend Param's birthday bash. However, his plans backfires.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoShivraj Singh targets Kamal Nath govt on power tariff hike, burns electricity bills in Sehore Next VideoIshq Subhan Allah: Zara and Zain's haldi ceremony in full swing  