Monday, May 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Lockdown relaxations during Eid

News Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Lockdown relaxations during Eid

Speaking to India TV during CMsOnIndiaTV, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke about migrant labourers issue in the state who have been worst affected due to lockdown.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X