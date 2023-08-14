Super 50: Watch 50 big news of 13 Aug, 2023
Super 50: Watch 50 big news of August 12, 2023
Super 50: Watch Top 50 News of The Day
Top News
Himachal Pradesh: 9 killed after temple collapses in Shimla, CM takes stock of situation
Himachal Pradesh: Seven killed in Solan after cloudburst, Beas river swells again
PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition
Balochistan calls to mark Pakistan Independence Day as 'BLACK DAY' and August 15 as 'GREAT DAY'
Independence Day 2023: Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of celebrations, police check vehicles
India, China to hold 19th round of military talks ahead of BRICS Summit today
Latest News
Independence Day 2023: From Main Atal Hoon to Maidaan, list of upcoming patriotic movies
Independence Day: 2 women Army officers to assist PM Modi during Tricolor hoisting, know about them
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare loses task to Aishwarya Sharma. But is he eliminated?
Instagram Threads on Android sees 79% usage decline in one month
Aaj Ki Baat: Modi govt tables 3 new bills in Lok Sabha to replace British-era laws
Ex. PM Indira Gandhi gifted an island to Sri Lanka
Anju In Pakistan: I want to come back to India,' says Anju
How to Order National Flag Tricolour
AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Haryana violence: Internet services restored in Nuh two weeks after clashes | VIDEO
Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence allegedly attacked, glass found broken, police probe on
Punjab: Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border in Pathankot
Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from Red Fort?
Independence Day 2023: Know about August 15 celebrations and how it is different from Republic Day
Independence Day 2023: 10 interesting facts about Ashoka Chakra of National Flag | CHECK HERE
Independence Day 2023: Know history, importance and its significance
Independence Day 2023: Why is Tricolour 'hoisted' on August 15 but 'unfurled' on January 26?
Iran terror attack on mosque kills one, hurts 7, gunmen target same shrine where 15 killed last year
'North Korea must have fully prepared for war': Kim orders military ahead of US-South Korea drills
China: Death count in deadliest mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing
Russia latest attack kills 7 in Ukraine's Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
Pawan Kalyan rescues police officer trapped in crushing crowd, video viral | WATCH
Jawan: Clips of Shah Rukh Khan's film stolen, leaked online; production company files FIR | Deets
Jailer box office collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's film inches towards Rs 300 crore worldwide
Kannada actor Upendra lands in trouble over his Dalit remark, issues apology after FIR
Gadar 2 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, earns THIS amount
'Instead of making silly statements..': Former India cricketer lashes out at Hardik Pandya and team
India TV Sports Wrap on August 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories
From Tilak Varma to Kuldeep Yadav, five key takeaways from Hardik Pandya team's loss to West Indies
3 Indian players who played for Pakistan after partition in 1947
'It is difficult to put in words': Powell dedicates series win against India to Caribbean people
ChatGPT's massive operational expenses raise doubts about OpenAI's financial stability
VI unveils new plans with extra data bonuses: Details here
3 best recharge plans from BSNL under Rs 190: Details
Community Examples Feature now available in WhatsApp iOS Beta
Indian Navy to take part in Malabar exercise with Quad partners: What is its strategic importance?
1980 Moradabad riots: Judicial commission report presented in UP Assembly, all you need to know
Centre plans for ATM penetration across India: What are White Label ATMs and Brown Label ATMs?
166 people put on 'no-fly list' in last 2 years: What is it? Levels of offences involved, incidents
KPA withdraws support from Manipur govt: Who founded it and what was its impact in 2022 polls?
FACT CHECK: Viral video claims girl crying over demolished home is from Haryana's Nuh | Check here
FACT CHECK: Did ISRO send astronauts with Chandrayaan-3 into space? | Know the truth here
FACT CHECK: Viral video claims Dalit woman beaten up by a priest for entering temple. Is it real?
FACT CHECK: Are mails from govt-affiliated cyber crime unit threatening users of action real?
FACT CHECK: Did PM Modi turn his back on Lord Ganesh at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple? Check here
Weekly Horoscope (August 14-August 20): Leo to face financial loss; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 14: Leo's social circle will increase; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 13: Happiness in married life for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 12: Sagittarius will be focused in spirituality; know about other signs
Horoscope Today, August 11: Positive changes in workplace for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs
Covid may cause change in menstrual cycle length, finds study
Outdoor air pollution increases non-lung cancer risk, finds study
Why taking lunch late is bad for your health? Here's what Rijuta Diwekar said
Why do people die due to cardiac arrest? Know the causes and prevention tips for the heart condition
New Covid variant EG.5 causes spike in US: Here's all you need to know | EXPLAINED
Independence Day 2023: Planning to hoist a national flag? Here's how to do it properly
Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival to debut in India this year, everything you need to know
Independence Day 2023: Six best fancy dress ideas for kids
Karela Seekh Kebab to Khatte Meethe Aloo: Mouth-watering healthy recipes for monsoon
International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023: Ten important tribes in India