Updated on: May 01, 2023 15:26 IST

Priyank Kharge on PM Modi: After Mallikarjun Kharge ,what did Kharge's son said to Modi ?

Priyank Kharge on PM Modi: As the Karnataka elections are approaching, the list of abuses against Modi is increasing. Now the Congress has given the 92nd abuse to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, called Modi "worthless".