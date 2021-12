Updated on: December 01, 2021 16:40 IST

Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 8 per litre in Delhi as AAP govt decides to cut VAT

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre, a move Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will give relief to Delhiites from inflation.