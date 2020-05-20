Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
  5. Migrant workers stone pelt at cops at Delhi-Gurugram border

Migrant workers stone pelt at cops at Delhi-Gurugram border

Migrant workers pelted stones at police after they were restricted from illegally entre into Gurugram on Wednesday. The clash broke out after police personnel barred migrants from forcing their entry.

