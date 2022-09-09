Friday, September 09, 2022
     
Updated on: September 09, 2022 8:35 IST

India TV | Aaj Ki Baat | राजपथ का नाम कर्तव्य पथ बदलना क्यों जरुरी था, क्या थी पीएम की मंशा ?

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE with Rajat Sharma | Kartavya Path: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the majestic, modern, full of facilities redeveloped Rajpath now known as Kartavya Path saying Rajpath was meant for British Raj for whom Indians were slaves. Speaking at the inauguration of Central Vista, PM Modi said, symbol of colonialism 'Kingsway' will be a history and has been erased forever. A new era has begun in the form of Kartvyapath. I congratulate all the people of the country as we come out from another symbol of colonialism.#aajkibaat #hindinews #IndiaTV #rajatsharma #pmmodi #CentralVista #KartavyaPath #centralvistaproject #NetajiSubhasChandraBose #CentralVistaAvenue #CentralVistaInauguration #rajpath
