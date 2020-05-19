Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar

News Videos

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on the intervening night of May 18 and 19.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X