Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
Updated on: August 01, 2023 22:14 IST

Chandrayaan-3 exit Earth's orbit

India's tricolor is going to fly on the moon... India's Chandrayaan-3 is getting closer to the moon with each passing day... Chandrayaan has passed the orbit of the earth, now the next test is on the moon.
