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Aaj Ki Baatv : Who will become the CEO of Ram Temple, what did Yogi say in Ayodhya?

Following the theft of offerings, the Ram Temple Trust is now preparing for a radical overhaul. New members will be added to the Trust. The Trust's deed will be amended. The Trust's current bylaws do not provide for the appointment of an officer to oversee the Ram Temple's arrangements.

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