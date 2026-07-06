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- Aaj Ki Baat: Ram Mandir is now 'Champat free', why did the meeting's decisions surprise us?
Aaj Ki Baat
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Aaj Ki Baat: Ram Mandir is now 'Champat free', why did the meeting's decisions surprise us?
Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have been removed from the Ram Temple Trust. Krishna Mohan has been appointed as the Trust's General Secretary in Champat Rai's place. Until a permanent General Secretary is appointed, Krishna Mohan will be responsible for the Ram Temple's arrangements.
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