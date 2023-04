Updated on: April 05, 2023 18:12 IST

Bihar Vidhansabha: The Nalanda and Sasaram riots caused a stir today in the Bihar Assembly.

The BJP staged a protest demanding chief minister Nitish Kumar's statement. The Speaker ordered the BJP MLA to be marshalled out of the House due to the ruckus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a big attack on the riots for the first time without naming Amit Shah.