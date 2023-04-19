Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen now 'most-wanted' by UP Police. Who is she?

News Videos

Updated on: April 19, 2023 12:36 IST

AtiqAtiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen now 'most-wanted' by UP Police. Who is she?

Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen now 'most-wanted' by UP Police. Who is she?
news Atique Ahmed breaking news

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News