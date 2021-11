Published on: November 17, 2021 13:10 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Four top leaders of Samajwadi Party join BJP in UP

In a big jolt for the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, four MLCs of the party on Wednesday have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma, Keshav Prasad Maurya and party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh. The four leaders are Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, CP Chand, Akshay Pratap Singh and Ram Niranjan.