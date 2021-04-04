Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 4 people, 7 animals die due to massive forest fire in Uttarakhand

News Videos

4 people, 7 animals die due to massive forest fire in Uttarakhand

4 people and 7 animals died in fire that erupted in 62 hectares of forest area in Uttarakhand in last 24 hours.
Pauri NDRF Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Fire

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News